Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 188,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

JSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.85. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,674. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

