JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition accounts for 1.5% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HCNE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.76. 9,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,764. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.22.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

