JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$21.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. JCDecaux has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

