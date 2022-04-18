John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BTO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
