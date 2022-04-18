John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BTO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

