JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €59.80 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($65.00) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.65 ($69.19).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.07 ($44.64) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of €45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.17.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

