JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $184.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.