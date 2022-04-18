JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,216,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.90. 133,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,588,867. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $373.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

