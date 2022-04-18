JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.90

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 1378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on JSCPY. Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

