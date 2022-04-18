Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

OTC:JTKWY opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.