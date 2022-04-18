JUST Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. JUST has a total market cap of $538.60 million and $147.56 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.07526935 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.09 or 0.99993970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049553 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

