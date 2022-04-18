KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. KBR has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KBR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.