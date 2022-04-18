Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 162 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

AMP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.40. The company had a trading volume of 534,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,456. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

