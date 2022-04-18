Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 198 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $465.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.75. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.