Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 284 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI traded up $8.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.55. The company had a trading volume of 679,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,732. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.54.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

