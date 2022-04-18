Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 486 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eaton were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.