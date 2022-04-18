Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 980 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.44.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,721,173 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

