Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.48. 1,029,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

