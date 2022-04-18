Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 393 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moderna were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock worth $33,851,454. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $14.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.