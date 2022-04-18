Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.84. 889,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.