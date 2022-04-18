Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 422,885 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

