Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,503. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.73 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

