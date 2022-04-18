Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 288,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $18,428,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $89.62. 1,102,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,719. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.