Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.96 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 613,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,223,000 after acquiring an additional 372,556 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,856. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $174.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

