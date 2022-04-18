Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.05. The company had a trading volume of 930,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.