Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.36 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

