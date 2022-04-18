Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.28. 1,541,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,055. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.