Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,691. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

