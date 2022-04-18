Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.09.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.47. 4,865,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.