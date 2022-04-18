Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,031 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

DFS stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.43. 1,139,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

