Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 751 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $250.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,286. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average is $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.