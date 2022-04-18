Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $11.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $438.45. 1,470,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,133. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $445.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

