Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 175 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.