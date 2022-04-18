KeyCorp Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $156.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.18.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $135.14 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.