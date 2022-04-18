Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.69

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 6066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.01%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,630 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

