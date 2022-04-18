Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Klever has a market cap of $108.92 million and $5.37 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.53 or 0.07436165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,803.65 or 0.99990119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041619 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.