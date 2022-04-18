Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Acquires C$10,070.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Janice Jean Murray bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,409.50.

GUD traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.35. The company had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$626.09 million and a PE ratio of 42.46. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

