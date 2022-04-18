Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.89

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 584302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

