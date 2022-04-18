Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 17944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.04) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
