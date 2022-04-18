Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 17944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.04) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

