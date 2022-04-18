Kryptomon 1-Day Volume Reaches $232,684.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Kryptomon has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $232,684.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.91 or 0.07390588 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,222.82 or 0.99995972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Kryptomon Coin Trading

