KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 980,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,621,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,578,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.43. 1,290,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

