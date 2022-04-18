KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of KUKAF stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $91.60.
