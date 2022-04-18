KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of KUKAF stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $91.60.

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

