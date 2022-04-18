Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $85.96 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $166.76 or 0.00407930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.96 or 0.07478197 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,930.94 or 1.00128652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.