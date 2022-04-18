Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.
NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.99. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
About Sientra (Get Rating)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sientra (SIEN)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.