Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.99. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

