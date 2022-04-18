Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $707.63.

LRCX stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $464.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.19. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $455.84 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

