Lead Wallet Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,031.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $758,907.04 and approximately $27,031.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.39 or 0.07367642 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.95 or 0.99942089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

