Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,869,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.52. 74,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

