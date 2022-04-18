Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,475. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

