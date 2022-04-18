Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,669 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after buying an additional 476,398 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $64,541,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

