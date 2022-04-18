Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 29 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.67 and a 200 day moving average of $430.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

