Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 246.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,497. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

